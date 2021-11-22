UK Competition Watchdog Clears $4B Gallagher-Willis Deal

By Martin Croucher (November 22, 2021, 9:46 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust watchdog on Monday gave the green light for the proposed $4 billion acquisition of the reinsurance broking division of Willis Towers Watson by rival Arthur J. Gallagher. The Competition and Markets Authority said it had cleared the deal between the two companies, after opening an investigation on Oct. 4. The deal, a hangover from an aborted attempt by Aon to acquire the entirety of Willis for $30 billion, was being investigated over whether it would result in a "substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. reinsurance broking market. "The CMA has cleared the anticipated acquisition by Arthur J....

