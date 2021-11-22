Investors Urge Continued Restraint On Bonuses, Exec Pay

By Irene Madongo (November 22, 2021, 1:09 PM GMT) -- Britain's biggest firms must curb executive bonuses and salaries when they have yet to repay coronavirus-related government support, a trade body for the sector has warned. The Investment Association said on Friday that most companies have been sensitive to the experiences of stakeholders, such as consumers or employees, during the COVID-19 crisis when deciding how much pay to award. But the body warned that investors will be watching to ensure this continues next year as the economy recovers from the pandemic. "Consideration of the wider stakeholder experience when determining executive remuneration outcomes by remuneration committees will continue to be a critical investor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS