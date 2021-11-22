High Tide To Acquire CBD Producer NuLeaf Naturals For $31M

By Sarah Jarvis (November 22, 2021, 1:29 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company High Tide Inc. said Monday that it has agreed to acquire 80% of Denver-based CBD producer and distributor NuLeaf Naturals LLC for $31 million, with a three-year option to acquire the rest of NuLeaf, in a deal steered by three law firms. Garfinkle Biderman LLP and Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, representing High Tide, and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP, representing NuLeaf, led the transaction, per the announcement. High Tide President and CEO Raj Grover said in a statement that he's excited to welcome the NuLeaf team into the growing High Tide family, noting among other things that NuLeaf's...

