Pa. County Employee Unions Lose Bid To Beat Vax Mandate

By Matthew Santoni (November 22, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge denied a bid by two Allegheny County employee unions to pause the county's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Monday, finding that unvaccinated police and corrections officers would not be "irreparably harmed" if forced to choose between the jab or their jobs. After about five hours of testimony and arguments, U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon denied the Allegheny County Prison Employees Independent Union and the Allegheny County Police Association's request for a preliminary injunction halting the Dec. 1 deadline for their members to get vaccinated, finding they had not shown that they would be irreparably harmed and were likely...

