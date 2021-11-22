FTC Releases 1980s Docs To Fend Off 'Zombie Vote' Criticism

By Bryan Koenig (November 22, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has made an attempt to answer questions swirling around the use of votes taken days or weeks ahead of a commissioner's departure that provided the three-vote majority needed to push through major changes that had split the panel along partisan lines. On Friday, the commission released excerpts from policy documents written more than 30 years ago purportedly justifying the practice. Criticism has swirled around a vote by then-Commissioner Rohit Chopra that gave Chair Lina Khan the Democrat majority she needed to reinstate a "prior approval" policy requiring companies that settle potential merger challenges to get agency permission for future transactions. Reinstatement of the...

