Medical Cannabis Co. Akanda Files Confidential IPO Docs

By Sarah Jarvis (November 22, 2021, 4:27 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis company Halo Collective Inc. confirmed Monday that Akanda Corp., a medical cannabis company in which Halo owns a majority stake, has submitted a confidential draft registration statement related to a proposed initial public offering. Akanda — whose portfolio includes a Lesotho-based cultivation campus and a U.K.-based pharmaceutical distributor — had separately announced Friday that it submitted its draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, noting the price range for the proposed offering and the number of shares it will offer haven't yet been determined. "The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS