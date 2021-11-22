High Court Rejects Mississippi Water Theft Claims

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 22, 2021, 10:28 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Mississippi's bid to stop Tennessee from pumping groundwater out of an aquifer that sits beneath those and several other states and said Tennessee does not have to pay it $615 million in restitution. The nine justices unanimously tossed Mississippi's claims that Tennessee and the city of Memphis are illegally using pumps to suck out groundwater that's on Mississippi's side of the border. The court, for the first time, established that the doctrine of equitable apportionment applies to interstate aquifers like the one at issue in this case. Mississippi had specifically rejected equitable apportionment as...

