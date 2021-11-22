Davis Polk Report Finds Further Cuomo Misconduct

By Matt Perez (November 22, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, used state resources to produce his book and lacked transparency regarding the number of COVID-19 deaths that occurred in nursing homes last year, according to a New York State Assembly report conducted by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP released on Monday. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation Aug. 10 amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) The 60-page report not only corroborated the New York attorney general's August finding of sexual misconduct, but also found evidence that Cuomo failed to report out-of-facility nursing home deaths and disobeyed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS