Recruiter Sends Kilpatrick Townsend Spat To State Court

By Jessica Corso (November 22, 2021, 4:22 PM EST) -- A headhunter accusing Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP of costing it a potential $1.2 million payday agreed to refile its claims in Texas state court Friday after discovering that federal court wasn't the proper venue for the lawsuit. USPLS LC, an affiliate of Houston-based legal recruiting firm Partners Legal Search, informed a U.S. district judge that it was voluntarily dismissing its claims against Kilpatrick Townsend without prejudice. Ross Spence, an attorney representing USPLS, told Law360 on Monday that the company was refiling the lawsuit in Harris County state court. The lawsuit was dismissed from federal court after it was discovered that...

