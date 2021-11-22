Jan. 6 Panel, Ex-DOJ Attys Blast Trump In Riot Docs Fight

By Khorri Atkinson (November 22, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- The House committee probing the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, joined by five former top Justice Department officials, urged the D.C. Circuit Monday to block former President Donald Trump's bid to shield his White House records from the panel, arguing that he cannot interfere with the congressional inquiry to hide potential wrongdoing. The committee and the former top DOJ officials — who all served in the department under Republican presidents — in separate briefs rejected Trump's blanket assertion of executive privilege to block the release of documents, including call and visitor logs, and memos written by his former chief of staff...

