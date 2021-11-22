Curaleaf Sued Again In Oregon Over THC In CBD Drops

By Sarah Jarvis (November 22, 2021, 6:16 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Curaleaf Inc. has once again been sued in an Oregon federal court by a consumer who claims he had to go to an emergency room and suffered a host of side effects after consuming the company's CBD drops, which actually contained THC. Ayuba Agbonkhese, an Idaho resident, alleged he consumed "Select CBD Drops," which Curaleaf manufactured and sold, on Sept. 8 in Oregon. He said that while the drops indicated they contained cannabidiol, or CBD, they actually contained tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana. "Due to defendant's negligence, plaintiff required immediate medical treatment in the emergency room, and experienced...

