Lawmakers Urge Biden To Stand Firm On COVID IP Waiver

By Andrew Karpan (November 23, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- Several Democratic lawmakers urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to stay committed to supporting a waiver of intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines ahead of the World Trade Organization's biennial ministerial conference next week in Geneva. The latest push from voices in Congress on the issue came in the form of a letter addressed to the president and signed by seven senators, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.; and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. The same day, two leading Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives appeared virtually at a rally hosted by the consumer advocacy group Public...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS