LeClairRyan Trustee, Insurer Reach $9.5M Conspiracy Deal

By Bill Wichert (November 22, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- The trustee for the now-defunct LeClairRyan has called on a Virginia judge to greenlight a nearly $9.5 million settlement with its insurer over certain claims related to a purported conspiracy with legal services provider UnitedLex and other entities that plunged the law firm into bankruptcy. In a motion seeking approval of the deal with insurer Columbia Casualty Co. over the alleged misconduct of founding partner Gary LeClair and other firm attorneys, LeClairRyan Chapter 7 trustee Lynn Tavenner on Friday said the $9.475 million payment was likely more than what the firm's estate would have recovered if "the matters proceeded to judgment."...

