In-House Attorney's Bias Suit Comes Up Short At 6th Circ.

By Amanda Ottaway (November 23, 2021, 4:11 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit shut down an attorney's fraud and religious and gender discrimination suit against a Malaysian state-run logistics outfit she said was linked to a company that employed her in Michigan, ruling that she couldn't blame the Malaysian entity for her alleged mistreatment in the U.S. The Sixth Circuit said a suit accusing Johor Corp. of violating civil rights law was blocked by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) The unanimous three-judge panel Monday affirmed a district court's October 2020 ruling that Natalie Qandah's suit was blocked by the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, which generally puts "foreign states"...

