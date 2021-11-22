Pot Atty Org. Urges Miss. Court To Rethink Life Sentence

By Sam Reisman (November 22, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- The International Cannabis Bar Association has urged the Mississippi Supreme Court to find that a life sentence without possibility of parole is cruel and unusual when triggered by a simple cannabis possession charge. In an amicus brief filed before the state's high court, the INCBA wrote that the life sentence handed down to Allen Russell for possessing 43 grams, or just over 1 ½ ounces, of cannabis was a violation of the Eighth Amendment under Solem v. Helm. In that 1983 case, the U.S. Supreme Court held that a life sentence with no possibility of parole given to a seven-time nonviolent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS