Pro-Trump Attorneys To Pay $187K In 'Big Lie' Sanctions

By Ryan Boysen (November 23, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Two attorneys who "should have known better" must pay $187,000 in sanctions for filing a sloppy suit that falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump in a vast conspiracy, a Colorado federal judge ruled. In a brief order filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter chastised the lawyers for their "wasteful, extraordinarily overbroad and dangerous lawsuit." Judge Neureiter approved roughly $187,000 in attorney fee requests by Facebook, Dominion Voting Systems, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, and the governments of Pennsylvania and Michigan, all of whom had been named as defendants in the sprawling...

