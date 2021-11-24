NJ Judge Denies $991K Atty Fees Awarded By Magistrate

By Nick Muscavage (November 24, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ordered a magistrate judge to recalculate attorney fees for Arent Fox LLP in a patent dispute, finding that the jurist failed to apply prevailing precedent addressing applicable forum rates. U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler on Monday ordered the magistrate judge to reconsider the $991,624 award through the lens of the Third Circuit's decision in Interfaith Community v. Honeywell International, a 2005 decision holding that counsel fee awards should be calculated using the forum of the dispute, subject to exceptions. The award at issue was computed using the rates in Arent Fox's home forum of Washington, D.C.,...

