4 Trends To Watch After Crypto's Big Year

By Elise Hansen (January 3, 2022, 5:02 PM GMT) -- Cryptocurrency burst into the mainstream in 2021, drawing enthusiasm from retail and institutional investors as well as scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators. That heightened public profile will likely continue in 2022 as the technology continues to evolve and authorities weigh their responses. Many digital assets hit all-time price highs in 2021, including bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which nearly hit $68,800 per bitcoin earlier this year. Other digital assets, such as ether and even the shiba inu-themed dogecoin saw leaps in price and popular stature as the crypto craze took hold. The massive expansion of the cryptocurrency market, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS