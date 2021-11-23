Mining Investor Goes After 'Sham' Co. After $3M Investment

By Clark Mindock (November 23, 2021, 6:18 PM EST) -- An investor in an Alaskan mining company says he was duped into investing $3 million in a "sham" company that was inappropriately managed and essentially looted by its executives, and he wants relief from a Colorado federal court. Aurquest Alaska Inc. and its principal investor, Robert Salna, said in a complaint filed Monday that Michael Barry and David Young convinced the investor and company to fundraise millions on the promise that the money would be spent on a gold mining venture known as Arctic Gold Mining LLC or otherwise repaid when new investors jumped aboard. While the venture owned substantial mineral...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS