Insurer Urges Gov't To Overhaul Rules On Flood Development

By Martin Croucher (November 23, 2021, 4:29 PM GMT) -- The government should restrict the development of new homes in areas likely to be hit by flooding, a report commissioned by an insurer has said, as it warned that 5,000 new homes will be built in high-risk areas this year. The report published on Monday, commissioned by Liverpool Victoria General Insurance and prepared by a think tank, Localis, warned that the government should also build more flood defenses to protect the homes that have already been built on floodplains. The insurance industry has been lobbying for months for new planning regulations to restrict such building development, amid concerns that the U.K. could be...

