Companies Unable To Get Pandemic Coverage, Broker Warns

By Martin Croucher (November 23, 2021, 1:38 PM GMT) -- Half of U.K. small-to-midsized enterprises have seen an increase in pandemic exclusions to their policies, broker Marsh has said, as insurers seek to limit their exposure after paying out more than £1 billion ($1.33 billion) over the past year. Marsh said Monday that 49% of 1,300 companies surveyed said they've seen pandemic exclusions introduced to policies, and 42% found it challenging to get the insurance they need. The survey, carried out in June, comes amid warnings from regulators of a growing protection gap, as insurers seek to restrict how much they would likely have to pay out from future pandemics....

