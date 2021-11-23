Medical Experts Say 'Hacker' Faces High Suicide Risk In US

By Richard Crump (November 23, 2021, 4:14 PM GMT) -- A young Briton would be a "high" suicide risk if extradited to America to face trial over allegations that he helped to steal $8.5 million in cryptocurrency, two medical experts testified at a London court on Tuesday. Ali Ajaz, a forensic psychiatry expert, told a hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court that Corey De Rose's mental health and history of self-harm suggest that he would probably be unable to resist the impulse to kill himself if he was extradited to the U.S. De Rose, 22, suffers from a disorder on the autism spectrum and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, Ajaz said. He would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS