India-Focused SPAC Leads 2 Public Debuts Totaling $236M

By Tom Zanki (November 23, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp., a special purpose acquisition company targeting India-connected technology businesses, began trading on Tuesday after pricing an upsized $174 million initial public offering, one of two new SPACs that raised a combined $236 million. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. also raised $62 million, with plans to target businesses operating in the health care, technology, green economy and consumer products sectors. Four law firms guided the pair of IPOs when counting representation of the companies and their underwriters. New York-based Vahanna, advised by Winston & Strawn LLP, sold 17.4 million shares priced at $10 each, up from its...

