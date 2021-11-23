Fintech Startup Maxwell Adds Ex-Fannie Mae Lawyer As GC

By Clarice Silber (November 23, 2021, 4:10 PM EST) -- Maxwell Financial Labs Inc., a digital mortgage platform, said Tuesday that it has tapped longtime financial and mortgage attorney Sonny Abbasi to become its top attorney. Abbasi, who previously worked at Fannie Mae for more than a decade, will oversee Maxwell's legal matters and lead and manage its compliance and data protection functions. Abbasi told Law360 Pulse that he will have a diversified focus in his role at Maxwell, working with the company's capital markets division, due diligence group, and sales and technology teams while also building out its legal department. According to Abbasi, attorneys in the mortgage and financial services...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS