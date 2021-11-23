EU Insurers Exempted From Controversial Reporting Rule

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (November 23, 2021, 3:31 PM GMT) -- European insurers have given their support to a decision by the bloc's lawmakers to grant an exemption for the insurance sector from a controversial rule in a package of sweeping reforms to the global financial reporting regime that became law in the bloc on Tuesday. The decision by the European Union to give insurers an option to exempt some of their contracts from a controversial new requirement forcing them to pool insurance contracts into so-called annual cohorts — and show profit and loss on those contracts to investors for a specific year — will benefit the industry, Insurance Europe, a trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS