Fed. Circ. Says Why It Revived An IP Case Against Fujifilm

By Andrew Karpan (November 23, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday provided more insight into its decision to revive a patent suit from a research organization affiliated with a Florida university against Fujifilm Medical Systems over digital mammography machines and explained how a Connecticut judge read the law wrong on license agreements. In its Oct. 22 opinion, unsealed Tuesday, a three-judge panel at the court had rejected a decision by U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello in Hartford to throw out a suit filed against the Japanese conglomerate by the University of South Florida Research Foundation Inc., the patent licensing arm of the school. The full ruling revealed that...

