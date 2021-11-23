Gas Price Surge Sends UK Electric Co. Into Administration

By Rick Archer (November 23, 2021, 12:48 PM EST) -- British electricity supplier Bulb Ltd. has announced it is seeking the appointment of special administrators to deal with financial issues caused by a surge in natural gas prices and a cap on electric rates. In a post to its website Monday, Bulb — which serves about 6% of the U.K. electric market — said talks to secure new funding for the company failed because current gas prices and the price cap enacted by the British government's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets in August mean it is being forced to sell electricity at a "significant loss." In its announcement, the company...

