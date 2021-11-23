Show Us Oil Cos.' 'Anti-Consumer' Acts, FTC Republicans Ask

By Bryan Koenig (November 23, 2021, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission's two Republicans asked the White House on Tuesday to share what President Joe Biden alluded to last week as the "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies" when he requested an agency investigation of spiking consumer fuel prices. Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips tweeted a copy of the letter that he and Commissioner Christine S. Wilson sent National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, requesting "any and all" evidence the White House has "so that we might consider how best to proceed." The letter did not directly challenge Biden's suggestion that the consumer fuel price hikes are...

