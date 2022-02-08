Ohio Justice Likens Virus Coverage Issue To Fogged Mirror

By Shawn Rice (February 8, 2022, 7:30 PM EST) -- A mirror that fogs up for a second could be defined as damage under an Ohio audiology practice's interpretation of "direct physical loss of or damage to" property, said an Ohio Supreme Court justice Tuesday, as one of several analogies used to question if the presence of the coronavirus physically alters insured premises. Ohio Supreme Court justices' primary focus Tuesday was comparing the coronavirus to other substances like carbon monoxide, ammonia, cat urine and mold, and whether they could be considered harmful agents that could cause physical loss or damage to property. (AP Photo/Julie Carr Smyth, File) The Buckeye State's highest...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS