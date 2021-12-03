Why We're Losing The Battle Against Illicit Finance

By Kristen Patel and William Lichtenfels (December 3, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- In light of recent reports that the U.S. Department of the Treasury will miss a key Jan. 1, 2022, deadline that would require businesses to declare beneficial owners to the government, a well-known vulnerability to our financial sector that was highlighted again in the October 2021 publication of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists' Pandora Papers investigation. We argue that the Treasury's anti-money laundering framework, as well as the department's bureaucratic structure, is not fit for purpose and is due for an overhaul.[1][2] World leaders, tax cheats, drug cartels and other anonymous players continually engineer novel ways to evade the regulatory structures...

