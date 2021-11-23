Ariz. Reaches $14.5M Settlement With Juul Over Youth Vaping

By Sarah Jarvis (November 23, 2021, 5:43 PM EST) -- Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that the state has reached a $14.5 million settlement with Juul Labs in a case the Grand Canyon State brought against the e-cigarette maker for allegedly marketing its products to youth. Brnovich said in his announcement that the settlement, which is pending court approval, also requires Juul Labs Inc. to change its corporate practices and ensure that its products aren't marketed or sold to youth in Arizona. The stipulated consent judgment notes that Juul denies the state's claims and that the parties settled without any admission of wrongdoing or liability. "Today's settlement holds Juul...

