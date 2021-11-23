Target Settles Virtual IP Suit After Gilstrap Cites Conflict

By Britain Eakin (November 23, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- Target Corp. and Lennon Image Technologies LLC moved Tuesday to dismiss the latter's infringement suit against the retail giant in light of a settlement deal, about a week after U.S. Chief District Judge Rodney Gilstrap disclosed a conflict in the case. The parties filed a joint motion to dismiss, with Lennon agreeing to permanently dismiss the infringement claim over a patent covering a method for retail customers to try things on virtually, while Target agreed to permanently dismiss counterclaims of noninfringement and invalidity. The parties had informed the court on Sept. 23 that they had reached a tentative settlement. About three...

