Ex-Cozen Atty Ends SEC Insider Trading Claim With $20K Deal

By Dave Simpson (November 23, 2021, 9:41 PM EST) -- A former longtime Cozen O'Connor attorney with expertise in professional ethics will pay $20,004 to end claims from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he bought shares of one of his clients' stocks based on confidential insider knowledge of its potential merger, the agency said. William E. Gericke bought 1,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in October 2019, and then, after the stock shot up 13.7%, he sold the shares for a $10,002 profit, the SEC alleged Friday. Gericke, who worked at Cozen O'Connor until August, did not admit wrongdoing as a part of the deal. "The actions that...

