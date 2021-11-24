Cadwalader Matches Cravath's Year-End Bonus Scale

By Sarah Martinson (November 24, 2021, 1:02 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP says it is awarding big bucks to associates aligned with a hefty bonus scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and matched by two other firms, kicking off the year-end bonus season. Cadwalader is giving year-end bonuses to associates and special counsel ranging from $15,000 to $115,000 based on seniority, according to an internal memo obtained by Law360 Pulse on Tuesday. Managing partner Pat Quinn said in the memo that associates and special counsel who billed 2,200 or more hours will receive 120% of the bonus amount for their rank. "Bonuses for counsel and senior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS