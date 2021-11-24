Broker Can't Tap 'Tainted' Vatican Evidence To Nix Extradition

By Richard Crump (November 24, 2021, 6:47 PM GMT) -- A key suspect in a Vatican extortion probe cannot rely on evidence of "appalling" misrepresentations made by the Holy See's prosecutors in his bid to avoid extradition to Italy, a London judge ruled on Wednesday. Gianluigi Torzi, a London-based Italian broker, is wanted in Italy over money laundering charges stemming from allegations he extorted €15 million ($16.8 million) from the Vatican to turn over ownership of a luxury building in central London. Ben Cooper QC, for Torzi, 45, argued in Westminster Magistrates' Court that the prosecution by Italian authorities is an abuse of process arising from the Vatican's "buyer's remorse" from its €350...

