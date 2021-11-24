Tackle Climate Change With Capital Rules, Campaigners Urge

By Najiyya Budaly (November 24, 2021, 2:33 PM GMT) -- Financial institutions should be governed by tougher capital rules to help prevent a potential climate-driven crisis, an advocacy group said on Wednesday, claiming that regulatory action so far on mitigating extreme weather risks is not sufficient. Finance Watch said in a report that fixes to Europe's prudential rules are a quick way to address climate change risks to the financial system. Imposing minimum capital requirements on finance firms that continue to finance fossil-fuel companies and projects would force banks and insurers to distance themselves from the risk or build up their capital buffers, it said. The bloc is currently reviewing the...

