Solicitors' Watchdog Weighs Replacement For Insurance Fund

By Martin Croucher (November 24, 2021, 12:13 PM GMT) -- The legal services' regulator is consulting on the future of an insurance fund for historical negligence claims, as it warned that the cost of providing such a service is likely to outweigh the benefits to clients. The Solicitors Regulation Authority has launched a consultation over whether to close the Solicitors Indemnity Fund and whether there were merits in providing an alternative scheme. (iStock) The Solicitors Regulation Authority launched a consultation on Tuesday over whether to close the Solicitors Indemnity Fund and whether there were merits in providing an alternative scheme. Solicitors are required by law to have professional indemnity insurance, which...

