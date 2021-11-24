Investor Disavows Toshiba Spinoff Plan, Calls For Change

By Benjamin Horney (November 24, 2021, 10:16 AM EST) -- One of Toshiba's major shareholders on Wednesday disavowed the company's recently proposed plan of splitting into three standalone entities, saying the scheme isn't guaranteed to create value and that significant change is still required at the Japanese technology giant. Singapore-based 3D Investment Partners Pte. Ltd. — owner of a roughly 7.2% stake in Toshiba — issued a letter to the company's strategic review committee and board of directors lambasting the plan, which was announced earlier this month. Under the plan, Toshiba intends to separate into three standalone companies, one focused on infrastructure services, one focused on electric devices and storage solutions,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS