Legal Sector Adds 2,700 Jobs In November

By Dave Simpson (December 3, 2021, 11:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. legal sector added 2,700 jobs in November, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Friday, continuing a steady increase in employment this year despite questions raised late in the month about the rise of the omicron variant. Employment numbers in the legal services industry rose to a total of 1.156 million in November, with year-over-year growth of 3%. The numbers continue a trend of slow recovery in the industry. In October, 4,700 legal services jobs were added. Click to view interactive version var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1638579260365'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='427px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script');...

