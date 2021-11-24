Mich. Pot Lab Accuses Regulators Of Pursuing A Vendetta

By Sam Reisman (November 24, 2021, 4:23 PM EST) -- A marijuana testing laboratory has accused Michigan cannabis regulators of implementing a massive product recall that was unwarranted, unlawful and vindictive. In a complaint filed in Michigan state court, Viridis Laboratories accused the Marijuana Regulatory Agency of circumventing both state law and its own administrative rules when it issued a recall on cannabis products that passed through the lab. "The MRA has disregarded industry experts [and] widely accepted scientific practices, caused disruption through its reckless and arbitrary decision-making and ultimately put the patients and consumers it is charged with protecting at risk," said Kevin Blair, an attorney for Viridis, in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS