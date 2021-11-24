Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Ax Of Indivior's Suboxone Patent

By Ryan Davis (November 24, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Wednesday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating most claims of an Indivior patent on its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone, finding that the patent could not be traced back to an earlier application. Handing a win to generics maker Dr. Reddy's, which challenged the patent after being sued for infringement in New Jersey, the appeals court's 2-1 precedential opinion concluded that amounts of compounds described in the patent were not found in the earlier application, so the PTAB's invalidity decision was correct. The case hinged on what Indivior calls "polymer weight percentage ranges,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS