Behind The Scenes With Opioid Attys At Landmark Jury Trial

By Jeff Overley and Cara Salvatore (November 30, 2021, 6:35 PM EST) -- Fresh off the first jury verdict in coast-to-coast opioid litigation, attorneys for victorious Ohio counties took Law360 behind the scenes to discuss misconduct that nearly derailed the landmark trial, lessons learned from conversations with jurors, and their evolving strategy for future courtroom clashes. In a one-hour interview, longtime Cleveland lawyers Peter H. Weinberger of Spangenberg Shibley & Liber LLP and Frank L. Gallucci III of Plevin & Gallucci Co. — counsel for the northeastern Ohio counties of Lake and Trumbull — shared new details about a monumental bellwether trial in multidistrict opioid litigation. Jurors last week handed a complete win to the counties,...

