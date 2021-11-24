AXA, Attys End Dispute Over Investor Fraud Suit Coverage

By Daniel Tay (November 24, 2021, 2:38 PM EST) -- An AXA XL subsidiary and attorneys it insured that were sued in multiple investor lawsuits told a Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday they agreed to end litigation over whether the attorneys are covered in the lawsuits. Dodaro Matta & Cambest and two of its former attorneys had sued AXA XL subsidiary Catlin Insurance for coverage of investor suits, saying they had timely notified the insurer of the claims. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Pennsylvania law firm Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC, two of its former attorneys and Catlin Insurance Co. agreed to dismiss with prejudice the case brought by the firm and attorneys against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS