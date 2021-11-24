Fla. High Court Suggests Adding 6th Appellate District

By Carolina Bolado (November 24, 2021, 4:38 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Wednesday recommended adding a sixth appellate district in Florida and certified the need for six additional appellate judges to rectify what the high court says is an underrepresentation of judges from Jacksonville on the appellate bench. The Supreme Court adopted the recommendation of the District Court of Appeal Workload and Jurisdiction Assessment Committee, which said adding another appeals court would promote public trust and confidence in the judiciary by addressing the "serious underrepresentation" of judges from the Fourth Judicial Circuit, which includes Jacksonville, one of the state's largest metropolitan areas. The Fourth Circuit generates 29% of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS