Fed. Circ. Tells TTAB To Review Pawn Shop's TMs

By Tiffany Hu (November 24, 2021, 8:47 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday overturned the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's refusal to cancel two trademark registrations for the word "Money Mart" in a dispute between two businesses using the same name. In a nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that the TTAB erred in rejecting Brittex Financial Inc.'s petition to cancel two of Dollar Financial Group's registrations on the "Money Mart" mark. Brittex claimed it began using the name for pawn brokerage and pawn shop services in 1993, but the TTAB said those services were "encompassed" by loan financing, and that Dollar had priority based on an earlier, unchallenged...

