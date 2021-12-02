ITC Should Recalibrate Approach To Adjudicating Redesigns

By Derek Dahlgren (December 2, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission's authority to issue an exclusion order and bar importation of products into the U.S. is a powerful remedy. Exercising that authority involves balancing the need for fair competition, the rights of intellectual property owners, and consumers' ability to access innovative new products.[1] This balancing applies with equal force to the adjudication of redesigned products that are introduced during an investigation.[2] When weighing the above interests, it seems self-evident that consumers should have access to products that do not infringe.[3] But that is not always the case. As I have discussed in an earlier Law360 guest article,[4]...

