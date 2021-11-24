Revolving Door Roundup: Pillsbury, Sidley, Davis Polk

By Rachel Scharf (November 24, 2021, 3:50 PM EST) -- This fall saw a pair of Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys rejoin Sidley Austin LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP, while other BigLaw outfits snapped up top officials from the U.S. Department of Justice. Here's a look at some of the latest moves from government to private practice. Richard Donoghue Richard Donoghue Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP picked up Richard Donoghue, the former acting deputy attorney general credited with helping block the DOJ from being weaponized in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. In October, Donoghue joined Pillsbury's New York office as a partner in the firm's corporate investigations and white collar defense...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS