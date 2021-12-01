ITC Is Split On Domestic Industry Analysis

By Mike Doman and Juan Garcia (December 1, 2021, 5:24 PM EST) -- A recent opinion from the U.S. International Trade Commission demonstrates that the current commissioners do not see eye to eye when it comes to the economic prong of domestic industry requirement. On Oct. 28, the commission issued an opinion in Certain In Vitro Fertilization Products, Components Thereof and Products Containing the Same, in which it addressed whether the complainant demonstrated a domestic industry in an investigation with defaulting respondents.[1] The majority of the commissioners, in a 3-2 split decision, found genuine issues of material fact as to whether the complainant satisfied the economic prong of domestic industry and, consequently, vacated the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS