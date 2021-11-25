EU Unveils New Plans To Boost Capital Markets Union

By Najiyya Budaly (November 25, 2021, 3:05 PM GMT) -- The European Commission adopted a package of measures on Thursday to improve the way in which companies raise capital and help consumers to manage their investments, including a near real-time trading tape for securities across all venues in the bloc. The EU's executive branch said its measures will boost Europe's capital markets and help to kickstart the bloc's recovery after the turmoil thrown up by the COVID-19 crisis — and help with its move toward an online and green economy. The package adopted on Thursday is part of the bloc's capital markets union project, designed to improve access to new financing and...

