Trader Was 'Denied Forum Defense' In Extradition Fight

By Richard Crump (November 25, 2021, 5:00 PM GMT) -- A Scottish man wanted in the U.S. for allegedly orchestrating a $1.6 million securities fraud challenged his extradition at Britain's highest court on Thursday, arguing that he was unlawfully deprived of a legal safeguard that allows judges to block the move. James Craig is seeking to overturn a ruling by a Scottish court that ordered his extradition to America. Craig faces allegations that he used Twitter to spread false information to distort the share prices of U.S. companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange in January 2013. It is alleged that shareholders in the companies to which the fraud was linked suffered...

